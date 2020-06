Bhubaneswar: Another 114 Covid19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on 14.6.2020. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2708.

30 from Sundargarh

23 from Khordha

17 from Ganjam

11 from Cuttack

10 from Mayurbhanj

8 from Gajapati

5 from Baragarh

4 from Nayagarh

3 from Bolangir

1 each from Balasore, Koraput and Sambalpur.

