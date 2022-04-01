New Delhi : The Government has promulgated the Handlooms (Reservation of Articles for Production) Act, 1985 to protect handlooms weavers from encroachment of the powerloom and mill sector on their livelihood. 11 textiles articles with certain technical specifications are exclusively reserved for production on handlooms. Appropriate action under provisions of the Act is taken in case of violation.

Central and State Government implementing agencies conduct inspection of powerloom units to ensure that items reserved for production on handlooms are not produced on powerlooms. During the last three years & current year (as on 28.02.2022) implementing agencies have inspected 11,14,667 powerlooms and lodged 218 FIRs.

In addition, the “Scheme for Protection of Handlooms” has provisions for capacity building of State Govt. Enforcement Machinery; awareness programmes etc. in order to curb sale of fake handloom products.

This information was given by the Minister of state for Textiles Darshana Jardosh in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.