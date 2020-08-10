11 ITIs from Odisha found places in the country’s top-100 list

Bhubanswar: As many as 11 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), seven Government-run and four private, have found places in the country’s top-100 list.

As per the list released by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, 10,675 ITIs across India had been evaluated on different parameters. Odisha’s Government-run ITIs that have been placed among the best 100 are Industrial Training Institutes of Brahmapur, Hinjlicut, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Puri, Takatpur and Bhubaneswar.

The four top private ITIs are Almighty Technical Institute, Dalmia Industrial Training Institute, Sriguru Industrial Training Centre and Industrial Training Centre, Charampa. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaiik has congratulated the Odisha Skill Development Authority and the Directorate of Technical Education & Training over the achievements of the State’s ITIs.

The list was released in the 2nd Phase grading conducted by the Directorate General of Training, Ministry of Skill Development and Entreprene-urship. The grading was carried out with an aim to establish a quality assurance mechanism for both Government and private ITIs which have been made more outcome-focused by incorporating feedback from ITIs, State Directorates, industry partners and members of the Core Grade Committee.

