11 Crore Rural Households in India now have access to tap Water Connection

As India celebrates its 74th Republic Day, today over 11 Crore rural households of the country have access to tap water connection. 123 districts and more than 1.53 lakh villages of India have reported ‘Har Ghar Jal’ which means every household has access to clean drinking water through tap. Despite several disruptions in previous years, States/ UTs have worked relentlessly to ensure tap water inevery rural home. Jal Jeevan Mission was announced by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi on 15thAugust, 2019 to provide every rural household with tap water connection by 2024. At the time of the launch of the Missionin 2019, out of 19.35 Crore rural households, only 3.23 Crore (16.72%) had access to tap water. As on date, within a short span of about three years of the life changing mission, over 11 Crore (56.84%) rural households have tap water supply in their homes.

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi lauds the achievement of 11 Crore Tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) PM congratulates all beneficiaries of JJM and compliments those working on the ground to make this Mission a success 11 crore homes are now assured of health and well-being with this elixir of life reaching their doorsteps: Union Minister, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat At the time of launch of JJMby the Prime Ministerin 2019, only 3.23 Crore (16.72%)rural households had access to tap water As on date, within a short span of about three years, over 11 Crore (56.84%) rural households have tap water supply in their homes 123 districts & over 1.53 lakh villages of India are now ‘Har Ghar Jal’ Over 17 lakh women trained for testing water quality using Field Test Kits So far, over 5.20 lakh Pani Samitis formed under JJM to manage, operate and maintain in-village water supply infrastructure

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi praised the achievement of 11 Crore Tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission. Shri Modi also congratulated all those who have benefitted from this initiative and complimented those working on the ground to make this Mission a success.

The Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, tweeting about the achievement said “The vision of our PM Sh. Narendra Modiji, the relentless pursuit of the goals set out for JalJeevanMission by the ministry and the effort of our team on ground has made this mega milestone possible”. The Union Minister further said “11 crore homes are now assured of health and well-being with this elixir of life reaching their doorsteps”.

Regular tap water supply relieves people, especially women and young girls,from carrying heavy bucket loads of water to meet their daily household needs thereby reducing age-old drudgery. The time saved from collecting water is used for income generation activities, learning new skills and supporting children’s education.In those villages where the Jal Jeevan Mission(JJM) has reached, the adolescent girls no longer drop-out of school to help their motherwalk long distance and get water to quench their thirst. It goes a long way in empowering and educating the girl child.

With focus on health and well-being of children, in 2020 on Gandhi Jayanti, a campaign was launched to provide tap water connectionin all schools, anganwadicentres and ashramshalas (tribal residential schools) for drinking, cooking mid-day meal, hand washing and use in toilets. As on date, tap water supply has been provided in 8.84 lakh (85.79%) schools and 9.14 lakh (81.75%) anganwadi centres.2 States (Goa andKerala) and 3 UTs (A&N Islands, D&NH and D&D, Puducherry)are now providing 100% tap water connectivity in its schools and anganwadicentres and16 States/ UTsare in the range of 90% or more, and moving fast to achieve saturation.

Following the bottom-up approach, JJM is being implemented as a decentralized, demand-driven community-managed programme with the aim to provide all rural households with adequate quantity (55 lpcd) water of prescribed quality in adequate pressure, on regular and long-term basis.So far over5.20 lakh PaniSamitis/ Village Water and Sanitation Committees(VWSC) formed under Jal Jeevan Mission to manage, operate and maintain in-village water supply infrastructure. On the front of Water Quality, more than 17 lakh women are trained for testing water samples using Field Test Kits (FTKs), which has led to the empowerment of women in rural areas.