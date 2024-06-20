11 applications received for checking/verification of burnt memory/microcontroller of EVMs for General Elections 2024

In pursuance of the Election Commission’s SOP dated June 1, 2024, a total of 8 applications for the General Election to Lok Sabha 2024 and 3 applications for General Election to State Legislative Assemblies have been received for checking/verification of burnt memory/microcontroller of EVMs post the announcement of results. The details are as given below: General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024 Gist of Applications received for EVM Checking & Verification Sl. No. Name of State Request received from 2nd or 3rd position candidate (Party Affiliation, if any) Name of PC Name of Assembly Segment Number of Polling Stations selected for C&V 1 Andhra Pradesh YSRCP Vizianagaram Bobbili 1 Nellimarla 1 TOTAL 2 2 Chhattisgarh INC Kanker Sanjari Balod 2 Gunderdehi 1 Sihawa 1 TOTAL 4 3 Haryana INC Karnal Karnal 2 Panipat City 2 Faridabad Badkal 2 TOTAL 6 4 Maharashtra BJP Ahmednagar Shevgaon 5 Rahuri 5 Parner 10 Ahmednagar City 5 Shrigonda 10

Karjat Jamkhed 5 TOTAL 40 5 Tamil Nadu BJP Vellore Vellore 1 Anaicut 1 K V Kuppam 1 Gudiyatham 1 Vaniyambadi 1 Ambur 1 DMDK Virudhnagar Virudhnagar 14 TOTAL 20 6 Telangana BJP Zahirabad Narayankhed 7 Zahirabad 7 Andole (SC) 6 TOTAL 20 Total States – 6 Total Parliamentary Constituencies -8 Total Polling Stations involved – 92 General Elections to State Legislative Assemblies 2024 Gist of Applications received for EVM Checking & Verification Sl. No. Name of State Request received from 2nd or 3rd position candidate (Party Affiliation, if any) Name of Assembly Constituency Number of Polling Stations selected for C&V 1 Andhra Pradesh YSRCP Gajapathinagaram 1 YSRCP Ongole 12 TOTAL 13 2 Odisha BJD Jharsuguda 13 Total States – 2 Total Assembly Constituencies -3 Total Polling Stations involved – 26 ECI vide its order dated June 1, 2024 had issued a detailed Administrative SOP for application process, protocols for units to be checked, safeguards and controls for conduct of checking/verification process and required documentation (SOP link: https://tinyurl.com/yxtxys7u ). As per the said SOP, the concerned State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) is required to communicate to the manufacturers, the consolidated list of applicants under intimation to the Commission, within 30 days of the date of declaration of results i.e. by 4th July 2024. CEOs have already conveyed the same to the manufacturers 15 days ahead of the schedule.

According to the standard operating procedure issued and the legal position, checking & verification process can be initiated within 4 weeks of verification of status of Election Petition filed in the respective constituencies, selected as above, from the Registrars of the respective High Courts by CEOs. Timeline to file Election Petition (EP) is 19th July 2024 for the current cycle of election i.e. 45 days from date of declaration of results. The technical Standard Operating Procedure enumerating the methodology and steps for checking and verification of burnt memory/microcontroller of EVM units will be issued by the Commission in due course before the end of election petition period.

Manufacturers will issue schedule for EVM Checking & Verification within two weeks of receipt of EP status from CEOs concerned. Checking and verification of units will start within 4 weeks of confirmation of Election Petition status.