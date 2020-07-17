11.96 Lakh MT of Urea made available to Maharashtra against requirement of 8.83 Lakh MT from 1st April to 16th July Kharif Season

New Delhi: The Department of Fertilizers, Government Of India assures timely and adequate supply of fertilizers to all the states in the country as per the requirement projected before the beginning of a sowing season.

For the state of Maharashtra the requirement projected for the entire Kharif season (1st April to September’20) 15 Lakh MT. The suppliers have been advised to ensure the supplies strictly as per the agreed supply plan and the same is being closely monitored by the department of Fertilizeras on daily basis. In the event of any surge in requirement, Department will suitably intervene.

The requirement from 1st April to 16th July was 8.83 Lakh MT. Against this 11.96 Lakh MT has been made available including the opening stock of 4.02 Lakh MT.

During this period, the DBT sales of Urea have been 9.57 Lakh MT. During the corresponding period last year, the DBT Sales of Urea was 4.70 Lakh MT. In spite of unprecedented higher sales this season the Urea availability has remained comfortable.

During the ongoing month of July against the projected requirement of 3.15 Lakh MT, DoF has ensured availability of 4.34 Lakh MT (including opening stock of 2.70 LMT). The closing stock of 2.38 Lakh MT as on 16.07.2020 is sufficient to meet the remaining requirement of the current month which is projected as 1.52 LMT. Further the Urea supplies are going on as per the Agreed supply plan.

