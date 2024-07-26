10YearsOfMyGov: PM Modi hails platform as vibrant forum for good governance

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi hailed the MyGov platform as a vibrant forum for participative and good governance as it completed its 10 years today.

Shri Modi applauded all those who enriched this MyGov through theit valuable insights and inputs.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Today, we mark #10YearsOfMyGov. I compliment all those who have enriched this platform and shared their valuable insights as well as inputs. Over the last decade, MyGov has emerged as a vibrant forum for participative and good governance.”