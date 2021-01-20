10th round of talks between Government and Farmers Unions held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi

New Delhi: Union Minister for Agriculture Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Shri PiyushGoyal and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Shri Som Prakash participated in the 10th round of talks with the representatives of 41 Farmers’ Unions at VigyanBhawan, New Delhi today. At the outset Shri Tomar greeted the Farmers’ Unions on the occasion of 354th Prakash Parvof Shri Guru Govind Singh Ji and thanked them for keeping the agitation peaceful.

Shri Tomar said that the Government has proposed to the farmers’ Unions that the implementation of Farm laws should be kept on hold for a period of one to one and half years. During this time representatives of farmers’ Unions and the Government can discuss all issues related to the farmers’ agitation so that an appropriate solution can be arrived at. During the talks the the representatives of the farmers’ unions said that they will discuss the Government’s proposal in detail and will come for dialogue on 22nd January, 2021.

Agriculture Minister once again reiterated that the farm laws are going to bring about revolutionary change in the life of farmers and in the agriculture sector. The Government is committed to protecting the welfare of farmers and no one can take the farmers’ land away from them. The Minister appealed that clause wise discussion of the farm laws can take place for the talks to be meaningful, farmers’ Unions can also give alternatives other than repeal of the laws. The Government is committed to continuing the dialogue process with an open mind and a pure intention.