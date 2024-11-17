10th National Children’s Literary Festival at KIIT International School kicks off

Bhubaneswar : The 10th National Children’s Literary Festival 2024 at KIIT International School began on a high note today, with celebrated author Ruskin Bond inspiring young readers to embrace the joy of books. Addressing the audience virtually, he remarked, “Reading is important. Books can be great companions throughout your life. We must cultivate the love for literature, and festivals like this play a vital role in promoting books.”

The festival, organized by KIIT International School and Kloud 9, the school’s magazine, brought together renowned authors, actors, and educators to celebrate the power of literature. The event was inaugurated by KIIT and KISS President Saswati Bal, who commended the enthusiasm of the students and officially declared the festival open.

Notable guests included Marc L. Coleman, Head, International Curriculum, who shared his thoughts on how literature remains central to education. “Education is a journey and not a destination,” he said. “Reading is part of our lives, and books, whether fiction or non-fiction, are an integral part of our heritage.”

Actor Soha Ali Khan, attending the festival for the first time, said children should read books at least 15 minutes every day instead of wasting time on their mobile. “Book is the real friend of a child. They can earn more knowledge if read more. By which they can self-empowered and the society can develop with this”, she underscored.

Best-selling author Preeti Shenoy encouraged students to read widely and for pleasure. “Read for the joy of reading. Read for the love of reading. Read more books, whether they are bestsellers or not,” she said, motivating the young audience to explore diverse genres and perspectives.

Actor Vikrant Massey extended his congratulations to Kloud 9 and KIIT International School for hosting the festival. “I want to congratulate the organizers for this literary celebration. I hope to meet you all again next year,” he said in a video recorded message.

Dr. Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson of KIIT International School and Editor, of the magazine Kloud 9, and Dr. Sanjay Suar, Principal, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of such platforms in nurturing creativity and critical thinking among students.

In a significant announcement, the magazine Kloud 9 revealed its transition to an all-digital format starting December 2024. This step marks a new chapter in its journey, ensuring a wider reach and embracing the digital age.

The 10th National Children’s Literary Festival 2024 promises a vibrant blend of literary discussions, storytelling sessions, and creative workshops, reaffirming KIIT International School’s commitment to fostering a love for literature among young minds.