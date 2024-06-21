10th International Day of Yoga Celebrated with Enthusiasm by PDUNIPPD

Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (PDUNIPPD) organized a vibrant celebration of the 10th International Day of Yoga. The theme of this year celebrationis “Yoga for Self and Society.”Respecting the ethos directions of the Government of India for inculsive and enabled society. The event hosted at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, brought together 550 persons with disabilities (diyangjans) alongside more than 200 staff and students, marking a remarkable gathering aimed at promoting health, well-being, and inclusivity.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Shri B.L. Verma Minister of State for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, who attended as the Chief Guest. Also in attendance was Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, serving as the Guest of Honour. The event commenced with the lighting of ceremonial lamps in the esteemed presence of dignitaries.

In his address, Shri B.L. Verma expressed profound delight at the overwhelming participation and highlighted the transformative impact of yoga on the lives of persons with disabilities. He extended gratitude to all participants and organizers for their invaluable contributions towards the success of the event. Additionally, he acknowledged the continuous support of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. Shri Verma emphasized that yoga is not just a physical exercise regimen but a holistic discipline that integrates breathing techniques, meditation, and mindful movement to harmonize the body, mind, and spirit. He underscored that through regular practice, yoga enhances flexibility, strength, and overall physical fitness.

The celebrations featured inspiring demonstrations of yogasanas by certified Yoga Instructors, showcasing the accessibility and benefits of yoga for all individuals, including those with disabilities.

The event bore a unified look with all the participants wearing customized t-shirts as provided by the PDUNIPPD(D).

The International Day of Yoga celebration at PDUNIPPD exemplified the spirit of unity, health, and inclusivity, resonating with the broader goals of this global observance initiated by the United Nations.