109 Students from the 65th Batch of BARC Training School become Graduates

New Delhi : The Graduation Function of the 65th Batch of BARC Training School, Mumbai, was held in Central Complex Auditorium on Friday (October 21st, 2022). 109 Graduates from 12 science and engineering disciplines received the certificates on their successful completion of one year Orientation Courses for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES) -2021.

The first rankers in each of the 12 disciplines were conferred the prestigious Homi Bhabha Medal winner. The medals and certificates were received by the proud recipients at the hands of the Chief Guest. All OCES trainees went on to receive the Graduation Certificates at the hands of Chairman, AEC.

Dr. Pramod Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India was the Chief Guest for the event. Dr. Mishra gave an inspirational talk, emphasising on the “Panch-Pran” goal for the next 25 years, announced by the Honourable Prime Minister of India from the Red Fort on 15th August 2022.

The function was presided over by Shri K. N. Vyas, Secretary DAE and Chairman AEC.

The parents of the graduating trainees turned up in large numbers to celebrate in the joy and success of their children.

About BARC Training School

The BARC Training School was established in 1957 by Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha with the objective to impart specialised education and training in the area of nuclear science and engineering. It serves as a vehicle for knowledge generation and retention in the arena of nuclear science and technology in the country.