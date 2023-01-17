108 Ambulance employees celebrated National Road Safety Week

Bhubaneswar: As nation is celebrating Road Safety week from 11th to 17th January 2023, Ziqitza Health Care Limited, the operating agency for 108 ambulance service in the state has organized an awareness campaign to educate public on road safety. The main objective of this initiative is to reduce the ambulance accident occurred at different time and to give priority for safe driving of vehicles. On this occasion employees of ZHL performed Streetplay and Group dance on a specially curated music prepared to mark the occasion. This apart, all drivers have taken oath for safe driving. Employees of ZHL were present during the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Thakur Prasad Patra, Deputy Commsssioner of Police(Traffic) said, “As nation is celebrating road safety week, we are here organized an awareness campaign. When a road accident occurs, it affect the families involved. We advise everyone to obey traffic rules while driving, like don’t drink and drive, avoid rash driving, wear seat belt, refrain from using mobile phones etc. Let everyone come together to make roads more safer.”

During the occasion Mr Sabyasachi Biswal, Head-Odisha, Ziqitza Health Care Limited said that, “Based on different parameters of safe ambulance driving like accidental timing, response time etc, we are giving awards to drivers. For each parameter drivers were provided with points. For twelve hours accident free driving they can earn point and any deviation in this will eventually reduce down their points. Driver with highest point will be rewarded with prize and certificate. Safer ambulance driving is the moto of this initiative.”

Currently, ZHL is operating 1124 numbers of 108 ambulances in all 30 districts of Odisha. Through 108 ambulance services, more than 85 lakh patients including pregnant women and children had utilised the service so far. Similarly, six 108 boat ambulances are stationed at areas cut-off by rivers. A dedicated call centre of the agency had always been on their toes to receive calls from distressed patients and transport them to hospitals at the earliest possible time. The executives at the Bhubaneswar-based integrated center identify the exact location of the patient and assist them to get the nearest available ambulance as fast as possible.