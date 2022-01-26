108 Ambulance crew returned cash and card to an accidental victim

Ganjam: We often see examples when a 108 Ambulance crew member go an extra mile to help general public in need. A recent incident in Ganjam district reaffirms this commitment, where a 108 Ambulance driver has returned an accident victim cash along with his ATM card.

As per the information, a person named, Ramesh Gantayat (55) got injured, when he fell down from a roof while working. After receiving call at 108 CDC, a 108 Ambulance with crew member EMT Pradeep Panda, Pilot, Bishikesan Swain and Satyanarayan Nayak rushed to the spot and admitted the patient in Bhanjanagar hospital. As his condition deteriorates the patient was shifted to MKCG hospital through 108 ambulance. While returning ambulance crew spotted Rs 32,000 cash and an ATM card fall inside the ambulance. The ambulance crew immediately contacted the relatives of the patient and handed over Rs 32,000 cash and ATM card to relatives of the patient. For this noble gesture many hospital staff’s as well as the relative’s of the patient praised ambulance crew.

