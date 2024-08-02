1,065 cases filed and 937 disposed of by the Grievance Appellate Committees under IT Rules, 2021

The Government after extensive public consultations with relevant stakeholders has notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (“IT Rules, 2021”) on 25.02.2021 which were subsequently amended 28.10.2022 and 6.4.2023.

The IT Rules, 2021 cast specific legal obligations on intermediaries, including significant social media intermediaries to ensure their accountability towards safe and trusted internet.

The number of cases filed and disposed of by the Grievance Appellate Committees, since its inception from 1st March,2023 to 30th June 2024, are as follows:

• Cases filed:1,065

• Cases disposed of: 937