1017 varieties of 69 field crops and 206 varieties of 58 horticultural crops have been developed since 2018

New Delhi : The National Agricultural Research System (NARS) under the aegis of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) comprising of ICAR Institutes and State/Central Agricultural Universities are involved in development of new high yielding and biotic/abiotic stress tolerant crop varieties of field and horticultural crops. During last 3 years (2018-2020) and current year, 1017 varieties of 69 field crops and 206 varieties of 58 horticultural crops have been developed.

ICAR has a strong network of All India Coordinated Research Projects (AICRPs)/ All India Network Projects (AINPs), coordinated by different ICAR institutes, which are operational in the various Central and State Agricultural Universities and ICAR institutes for development of new crop varieties of field and horticultural crops. Presently, 44 AICRPs/AINPs of field and horticultural crops are operational through 50 SAUs/CAUs/DUs and 55 ICAR institutes across the country at 1017 locations.

ICAR has sanctioned Rs. 3340.32 crores for these research Institutes/ universities during 2018-19 to 2021-22 and Rs. 2420.32 crores have been utilized till 2020-21.

This information was given by Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.