100th G20 Meeting During India’s G20 Presidency

India celebrates a key milestone in its G20 Presidency today, with the hosting of its 100th G20 meeting, the Meeting of Agriculture Chief Scientists (MACS) in Varanasi. The 2nd Health Working Group in Goa, the 2nd Digital Economy Working Group in Hyderabad and the Space Economy Leaders’ Precursor Meeting in Shillong are also being held today.



Following the handover of the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the G20 Bali Summit on 16 November 2022, India’s year-long G20 Presidency commenced on 1 December 2022, and would continue until 30 November 2023. Earlier on 8 November 2022, Prime Minister had launched the G20 logo and had unveiled India’s G20 Presidency theme – “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”- “One Earth. One Family. One Future”. Designed in the colours of India’s national flag, the G20 logo symbolizes our pro-planet approach and growth amidst challenges.



The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom, and United States) and European Union. The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.



In-person participation during India’s G20 Presidency is among the largest ever. Over 12,300 delegates, from over 110 nationalities have attended G20-related meetings so far. This includes participation from G20 members, 9 invitee countries and 14 international organizations. As on date, the 100 G20 meetings have been held in 41 cities, covering 28 States and Union Territories. Meetings are being organized across the length and breadth of India with the full support and participation of State Governments and Union Territories. During our Presidency, India will be hosting foreign delegates for over 200 G20-related meetings in around 60 cities across India, the widest geographical spread in any G20 Presidency. All 13 Sherpa Track Working Groups, 8 Finance Track Workstreams, 11 Engagement Groups and 4 Initiatives have embarked on substantive interactions. A new Working Group on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), a new Engagement Group “Startup 20” and a new Initiative Chief Science Advisers’ Roundtable (CSAR) have been operationalized in our G20 Presidency. The 11 Engagement Groups provide a platform for dialogue among the private sector, academia, civil society, youth and women, as well as institutions including the Parliaments, audit authorities and urban administrations.



Till date, three Ministerial meetings have been held. The first Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (FMCBG) was held in Bengaluru on 24-25 February 2023, the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) was held in New Delhi on 1-2 March 2023, and the second FMCBG meeting was held in Washington DC on 12-13 April 2023. Two Sherpa Meetings have been held in Udaipur (4-7 December 2022) and Kumarakom (30 March – 2 April 2023). The FMCBG, FMM and Sherpa meetings saw record, high-level in-person participation from all delegations with Ministerial-level dignitaries. 28 Foreign Ministers (from 18 G20 members, 9 guest countries and AU Chai– Comoros) and 2 Deputy/Vice Foreign Ministers (from Japan and Republic of Korea) attended the FMM. These Ministerial meetings concluded with substantive outcome documents that fostered consensus on G20’s shared priorities. These include consensus on setting up of an expert group on MDB reforms and on debt treatment in the1st FMCBG, and on multilateral reforms, development cooperation, food and energy security, counter- terrorism, new and emerging threats, global skill mapping and disaster risk reduction in the FMM.



During its Presidency, India is also amplifying the voice and concerns of the Global South and developing countries. The Voice of Global South Summit held in January 2023, chaired by the Prime Minister, was attended by 125 countries, including 18 at Heads of State/Government level and others at Ministerial level. Furthermore, during India’s ongoing Presidency, participation from Africa is the highest ever, which includes South Africa (G20 Member), Mauritius, Egypt, Nigeria, AU Chair – Comoros, and AUDA-NEPAD.



Unique experiences showcasing India’s diversity, inclusive traditions and cultural richness are also an integral part of the visiting delegates’ programme. Millet-based dishes have been incorporated in the menu, and a wide range of cultural performances and excursions have been organized. Over 150 cultural events, with the participation of over 7,000 artists, showcasing local and national art forms, have been held. Many Jan Bhagidari activities are also being simultaneously held with active public participation in a whole-of-nation and whole-of-society approach, making India’s G20 Presidency a “People’s G20”. These include G20 University Connect lecture series, Model G20 meetings, Special G20 sessions in Schools/Universities, G20 Pavilions in major festivals, Quiz contests, Selfie competitions, #G20India stories, and hundreds of other G20-theme events by the civil society and private sector.



Substantive deliberations during India’s ongoing G20 Presidency comprise broad priority areas such as inclusive and resilient growth; progress on SDGs, green development and Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE); technological transformation and public digital infrastructure; reforming multilateral institutions; women led development; and international peace and harmony.



India’s G20 Presidency, in the build-up to the New Delhi Leaders’ Summit on 9-10 September, has received immense support from G20 Members and guest countries for its inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive agenda. The wide ranging, large-scale and enthusiastic participation in India’s G20 meetings is a testimony to the G20 Members and invitees coming together under India’s G20 Presidency to collectively address contemporary global challenges.



