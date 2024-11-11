1000 participants expected at Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board’s 4th edition of Skydiving Festival at Ujjain

– Thrilling experience for three months in the city of Mahakal

– The Skydiving Festival in Ujjain commenced on 09th November 2024

– MP Tourism Board’s initiative become an Adventure Hub & ‘MP- New skydiving destination’

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is thrilled to announce the expansion of Skydiving Festival in Ujjain following the phenomenal success of the previous Skydiving Festivals. The fourth consecutive Skydiving Festival with aim to boost adventure tourism and diversify tourism activities in the state. The tourists will gain an exciting opportunity to jump from a height of 10,000 feet and witness the magnificent view of the spiritual city of Ujjain.

Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture Department & Managing Director Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla said “Madhya Pradesh is an offbeat multispecialty destination of first choice and has set astounding tourist footfall records. The sky diving festival in spiritual land of Ujjain will once again offer thrill and entertainment. In view of the success of the first three editions of the Sky-Diving Festival and the enthusiasm of the tourists towards the adventure activity, this year the fourth edition is started in Ujjain. Adventure lovers will be able to experience the thrill of flying in sky during this three-month extravaganza commenced on 09th November 2024 and will conclude on 09th February 2025.”

1000 Participants Expected

Sky-high India (organising company) will be using a specially modified Cessna 182P aircraft capable of carrying six people at a time for skydiving. Although at a time, two participants with two instructors will be carried for skydiving.

Shri Shukla added more than 1000 participants are likely to participate in these three months. Along with sky-diving other air-based activities will also be conducted in future. Madhya Pradesh beckons visitors on a three-month-long adventure extravaganza at Datana Airstrip overlooking the majestic city of Mahakal.

Safety is our Priority

Participants can safely experience the thrill of freefall while soaking in the breathtaking views of the Ujjain Mahakaleshwar. The skydiving operations will be conducted by Sky-high India, a company certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the United States Parachute Association (USPA). Highly trained skydivers will ensure a safe and unforgettable experience for all participants.

Booking and Connectivity:

The skydiving experience is available from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily. Bookings can be made online at www.skyhighindia.com. Ujjain is well-connected by all modes of transportation. The city has a railway station and it is 54km away from Indore which has an International Airport.

Join the Adventure!

The Skydiving Festival offers a unique opportunity for adrenaline seekers inspired by the enthusiastic response from tourists and the desire to position Madhya Pradesh as a premier adventure tourism destination. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board invites all adventure lovers to participate in this exciting event and experience the unparalleled beauty of Madhya Pradesh from a whole new perspective.