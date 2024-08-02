100 youth to receive UPSC/OPSC coaching under MCL’s CSR

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) launched a major coaching initiative “Ujjwal Jharsuguda – MCL Ki Ek Pehel,” under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. The inaugural function for this transformative project was held yesterday at Brajrajnagar College, Brajrajnagar.

The event was graced as chief guest by Shri Suresh Pujari, Hon’ble Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Government of Odisha. Also present on the occasion were Shri Uday A Kaole, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of MCL, Smt. Aboli Sunil Naravane, Collector, Jharsuguda, Shri Parmar Smit Parshottamdas, Superintendent of Police, Jharsuguda and Mr. Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel) of MCL.

The initiative aims to support the vocational aspirations of students from Jharsuguda district. It will cover coaching expenses for UPSC, OPSC, banking, and other competitive examinations.

Each year, 100 selected students will benefit from free coaching at two key locations: Brajrajnagar College, Brajrajnagar, and Laxmi Narayan College, Jharsuguda. The coaching will be delivered by renowned institutions to ensure high-quality preparation.

In addition to “Ujjwal Jharsuguda – MCL Ki Ek Pehel,” MCL has previously launched the “MCL-Super 50” initiative in Bhubaneswar to support underprivileged students aspiring to enter prestigious IITs. MCL’s “Bright Futures Programme” embodies the company’s dedication to enhancing educational opportunities and contributing to societal development through impactful CSR activities.