100 bedded Rehabilitation Annex Building and statue of Swami Vivekanand and Therapeutic Park will be Inaugurated tomorrow at Cuttack, Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Under the chairmanship of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Cabinet Minister for Education & Skill Development and entrepreneurship, and in the presence of Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt. of India and Shri J. P. Nadda, Member of Parliament to inaugurate a newly constructed 100 bedded Rehabilitation Annex Building, unveiling the statute of Swami Vivekanand, Therapeutic Park on 30 September 2022 at Cuttack, Odisha followed by distribution of aids & assistive devices to the PwDs.

The building is a four storied frame structure with pile foundation with a total floor area of 3284 sqm (i.e., 35,336 sq.ft.). The building is fully air conditioned with bed lift and ramp facilities. It has a capacity of total 100 beds (about 30 cabin beds and 70 dormitory beds for male and female patients with disabilities). The facilities include over head water tanks, peripheral road for fire vehicle movement, fire alarm & fire fighting systems, 250 KVA sub-station and 125 KVA DG set etc.

The extension of the existing hospital in the name of “Rehabilitation Annex Building”, will immensely help the persons with disabilities struggling to get an indoor bed. The number of deformity corrective surgery would certainly increase to a remarkable level as more and more number of cases can get a chance for admission. The number and quality of therapeutic services would improve. SVNIRTAR would achieve a new milestone with respect to comprehensive rehabilitation services for a person with disabilities.