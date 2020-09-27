10 States/UTs account for 76% of new recovered cases, 77% of new cases & 84% of deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India has been recording higher number of recoveries than the new cases for several consecutive days in the recent past.

92,043 new recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. 76% of the new recovered cases are found in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra continues to top this list. It has alone contributed more than 23,000 followed by Andhra Pradeshwith more than more than 9,000 cases.

A total of 88,600 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. 10 States/UTs account for 77% of the new confirmed cases.

Maharashtra continues to lead this tally. It has contributed more than 20,000 followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with more than more than 8,000 and 7,000 cases respectively.

There have been 1,124 deaths in the past 24 hours.

10 States/UTs account for 84% of the deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID.

Of the new deaths, Maharashtra reported more than 38% of deaths with 430 deaths followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with 86 and 85 deaths, respectively.

