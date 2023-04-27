10 security personnel, driver killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada; PM Modi strongly condemns the attack

In Chhattisgarh, 11 people including 10 security personnel were killed in a Maoist attack in Dantewada district today. AIR correspondent reports that a team of District Reserve Guard- DRG was on an anti-Maoist operation following a specific intelligence input about the presence of a large number of Maoist cadres in the Aranpur area. After the operation, DRG team was returning to the camp. Maoists triggered a powerful blast of Improvised Explosive Device- IED targeting the vehicle carrying the jawans near Aranpur. In this attack, 10 DRG jawans and a driver of the vehicle lost their lives. Additional forces have been rushed to the spot.

AIR correspondent reports that Senior police officers in Dantewada district had received intelligence about the presence of Maoists in Aranpur area. After this, a team of District Reserve Guard was sent for anti-Naxal operation in the area.

When the team was returning to Dantewada after the operation, Maoists triggered an IED targeting the vehicle of the Jawans near Aranpur. Ten DRG personnel and the driver of the vehicle were killed in this attack. As soon as the incident was reported, additional force of CRPF and DRG was sent to the spot. Senior police officers have also reached the spot.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada. In a tweet, he paid his tributes to the brave personnel who lost their lives in the attack. Saying that their sacrifice will always be remembered, Mr. Modi expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condemned the Naxal attack in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh and assured all possible support to the state.

Taking reports in New Delhi, the Union Minister said he talked with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on a phone and enquired about the Naxal attack in Dantewada. He also asked the state government to share the details about the incident.