It should be noted that 2589 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha Today . 1574 from quarantine centres & 1015 are locals contacts. 10 COVID19 deaths reported in Odisha , 4 from Ganjam , 2 each from Khordha and Sundargarh, 1 each from Bhadrak and Bargarh . Death toll at 372.

