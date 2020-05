Bhubaneswar: Ten more Shramik Special trains carrying stranded people expected to reach #Odisha tomorrow. This is informed by the East Coast Railway.

One from Chennai to Berhampur

One from Bhavnagar of Gujarat to Bhubaneswar

One from Surat to Balasore

Three from Surat to Berhampur

One from Panvel of Maharashtra to Balasore

Two from Surat to Nergundi

One from Puducherry to Balasore

