10 more COVID19 deaths in Odisha, death toll reaches 187

Bhubaneswar: Covid19 death toll reaches 187 in Odisha with 10 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, informs State Health department. highest 5 reported Ganjam followed by Khordha with 3 deaths (2 from Bhubaneswar) .

10 Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 54-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2. A 62-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

3. A 70-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from uncontrolled Diabetes .

4. A 44-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5. A 56-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Coronary Artery Disease.

6. A 63-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7. A 56-year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.

8. A 70-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

9. A 40-year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from uncontrolled Diabetes.

10. A 49-year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

It should be noted that Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 1602 COVID19 positive cases . In Quarantine 993, Local Contacts 609. Total Tally at 33479.

