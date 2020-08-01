10 more COVID19 deaths in Odisha, death toll reaches 187

Bhubaneswar: Covid19 death toll reaches 187 in Odisha with 10 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, informs State Health department. highest 5 reported Ganjam followed by Khordha with 3 deaths (2 from Bhubaneswar) .
10 Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.
1. A 54-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
2. A 62-year old male of Bhubaneswar.
3. A 70-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from uncontrolled Diabetes .
4. A 44-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
5. A 56-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Coronary Artery Disease.
6. A 63-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.
7. A 56-year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.
8. A 70-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.
9. A 40-year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from uncontrolled Diabetes.
10. A 49-year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
It should be noted that Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 1602 COVID19 positive cases . In Quarantine 993, Local Contacts 609. Total Tally at 33479.