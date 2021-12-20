10 Helpful Types of Video for Business

It is a well-known fact that video content is integral for any marketing strategy. According to reports, it was predicted that consumers spent about 84 minutes per day watching videos online in the year 2020. In 2021 the average time has increased, and it will continue to keep increasing in the upcoming years. Studies have shown that viewers tend to retain at least 95% of the information when they watch something.

Major corporations and brands have started investing heavily in video marketing to increase their sales and awareness. If you are confused about what type of video is suitable for your business or the type of online video editor to use, then this guide is for you. Read below to know more.

1. Explainer Video

As the name suggests, explainer videos will explain to viewers how to use a product. It will also explain the specifics of a product, concepts, and ideologies. Such videos are informative and help consumers understand the brand’s product and objectives.

How-to videos and other forms of explainer satisfy the consumer’s inquisitiveness about the product. Usually, buyers are skeptical- to trying new products, but when companies take the time out and effort to communicate with their audience, it builds a special connection between them. Furthermore, consumers feel more encouraged and sure about their purchasing decision.

Screencast video

In a nutshell, a screencast video is the screen recording of your desktop. It includes video and audio, but you also have the option to mute either of them. Screencast videos have especially become prominent because of the pandemic. These unprecedented times have pushed us into adapting to several virtual mediums to carry on our mundane tasks. Companies have started using applications like zoom to continue the functioning of their business. These videos can be helpful in numerous ways mentioned below-

To record meetings

To create easy, disposable videos for clients and employees

To provide reviews and feedback

3. Testimonial video

A testimonial video is a crucial part of the company’s website. It enhances the reputation of a brand by manifold. A customer testimonial video has the same impact as reading reviews online before availing of a service or buying a product. It allows the consumer to narrate their story and share their experience with potential consumers. Thus, it builds trust- which leads to consumer loyalty for the brand. The video starts with the customer sharing a dilemma they face and how your brand provided a turnkey solution for it.

Training video

Training videos are also called instructional videos, and they are similar to how explainer videos work. They are informative and educational. It teaches the audience how to perform a task. Training videos- can also be used internally to provide skill development and fresher training programs to the employees. Additionally, reports and studies have proven that online training is less time/consuming and significantly efficient than in-person programs. Online training videos are advantageous to both employees and employers. They provide flexibility to the employees and reduce the costs of employee training for CEOs.

5. Social media videos

Videos can be created in a multitude of formats and styles using different features of the app. Due to the constant increase in the consumption of videos, social media platforms have transformed and updated their app to promote more video content. Social media apps, for example, Instagram has a reel feature, which enables the creator to make a short video of fewer than 20 seconds. E-commerce businesses have brilliantly used this feature to advertise their products and brands. Please note that each platform has its format requirements and norms- so ensure the video clears all the criteria before posting it.

6. Presentation Video

These videos are also otherwise known as lecture capture. As the name suggests, it is a recording of a presentation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, most aspects of our lifestyle became virtual. Companies adapted to this change by transforming their work culture. The meetings and talks are now recorded to make them available to clients and employees anytime and anywhere. One can add audio to their PPTs for a formal style, or the speaker can simply record their talk and present it to the audience.

7. Promotional videos

Such videos serve the function of invitation videos. They invite your guest sick day to events like webinars, conferences, and office open houses. It acts as a trailer for the main event that is going to happen. The video consists of a summary or brief details of the main event, and the speaker promotes it by including CTA (Call To Action) at the end. Since virtual events are contemporary norms, it will take some encouragement for the audience to join the event. Promotional videos fulfill this need.

8. Sales Presentation Videos

Communicating with potential investors across the globe can be tiring and overbearing. It becomes strenuous to keep track of the time difference. A pre-recorded sales presentation video is the simple solution to this obstacle. Employers can pitch their ideas without feeling intimidated by the online or offline presence of the investors. Whereas- the prospects have the flexibility to watch the video anytime.

9. Feature Videos

CEOs put in blood, sweat, and tears into building the company- so why not share the story with the world? Such a type of video is usually a narrative video where the speaker shares their story and experience of working in the firm. The CEO or any leading authoritative figure of the firm can share how the company- was founded, the ups and downs they went through, etc. Feature videos have high viewership among the audience because they start to understand their favorite brand’s business and feel emotionally connected to it.

Final words

Videos are the new face of content marketing- businesses around the world have already started adapting their marketing strategies accordingly. Organizations can also seek professional help by hiring talented experts to produce and edit videos for their business. Hope this guide helps you identify what type of video will be beneficial for your business.