1.7 million pledge for Garbage Free Cities as women lead across cities

The first- ever Swachh Mashaal March is a sight to behold as citizens from across various cities mobilize themselves to rally for Garbage-Free Cities and conduct cleanliness drives and zero waste events across the nation. From Kashmir’s Baramullah to Tiruvuru from Tamil Nadu, women changemakers demonstrated their commitment towards urban sanitation.

Each Mashaal March called for behavioral change in Swachhata. Swachh Mashaal March rallies held on 29th, 30th and 31st March 2023, witnessed lakhs of Swachhata women warriors across 3000 plus cities and towns across the country to scale up the fight against garbage and make India Garbage Free. The journey of these women from all corners of the country in transforming the urban landscape is inspirational. Swachh Mashaal March is aimed at encouraging ward-level mobilization of citizens towards the goal of ‘Garbage Free Cities’.

International Day of Zero Waste. Citizens (especially women swachhata leaders aka 'Swachhta Doots') enthusiastically joined in to reinforce their commitment to building Garbage-Free Cities. People at large numbers were seen participating voluntarily and celebrating the spirit of swachhata in these rallies. The first Mashaal March began on the eve of Citizens (especially women swachhata leaders aka 'Swachhta Doots') enthusiastically joined in to reinforce their commitment to building Garbage-Free Cities. Premier swachhata champion cities such as Bhopal and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh have seen women-led Swachh Mashaal March rallies involving participation from a large number of citizens at night as well as during the day time.

Women in Madhyamgram and Ghatal cities of West Bengal came forward to lead the Swachh Mashaal March on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on 30th March, 2023.

The zeal and enthusiasm among people for Swachh Mashaal March is so intense that not only did they walk shoulder-to-shoulder in large numbers, but even evoked larger public participation and a triggered a sense of togetherness by doing Kirtan as part of the march like this particular procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

In the southern part of the country, cities and towns in Telangana were some of the keenest participants taking out Mashaal Marches in big numbers. Rallies have been held in Warangal, Yellandu, Kothur and many other cities too.

Additionally, all the participants of Swachh Mashaal March rallies also took a Swachhata pledge to always follow, impart, imbibe and spread the message carrying core values of sanitation.