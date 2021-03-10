1.35 Crore ESI beneficiaries of 113 districts of four States – Chhatisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh & Maharashtrato get cashless treatment from Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY empaneled hospitals

New Delhi: The convergence of ESI Scheme with Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY in 113 districts of 04 states Chhatisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh & Maharashtrawas launched by Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Hon’ble MoS (IC) Labour & Employment and Chairman, ESIC on 10.03.2021 on the culmination day of ESIC Special Services Fortnight at New Delhi. The convergence will ensure that 1.35 crore ESI beneficiaries in such districts avail cashless medical services through empaneled hospitals of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY without any need of referral. To avail the medical care, the Insured Worker or the beneficiary need to carry ESIC e-pehchan card or Health Passbook and Aadhar Card with them. The list of districts and empaneled hospitals are available at www.esic.nic.in/ab-pm-jay .

Similarly, the beneficiaries of PM-JAY can also avail cashless treatment at 15 underutilized ESIC hospitals/Medical Colleges in the states of Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan & U.P.

Union Labour Minister lauded the efforts of ESIC Hospitals/Medical Colleges and ESIS Hospitals in providing medical care during the period of Covid-19 pandemic, not only to the workers but also to the general public. During the event, he also felicitated such ESIC

Hospitals/Medical and Directorate Insurance Medical Services of State Governments who have performed exceptionally well during pandemic period