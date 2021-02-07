1.25 crore people in Assam are being benefitted from Ayushman Bharat Scheme: PM Narendra Modi

Dhekiajuli: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi laid the Foundation Stone of two hospitals and launched ‘Asom Mala’, a programme for state highways and major district roads, at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur District, Assam. Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister Shri Rameswar Teli, Ministers from Assam Government and Chief of Bodoland Territorial Region Shri Pramod Boro were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the affection shown by the people of Assam for him. He lauded the Assam Chief Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister Shri Hemanta Biswas, Chief of Bodoland Territorial Region Shri Pramod Boro and the state government for their role in the service and rapid progress of Assam. He also recalled the glorious history of resistance by the region in the face of invaders and sacrifice of the martyrs for the tri-colour in 1942.

The Prime Minister said that leaving behind the legacy of violence, deprivation, tension, discrimination and struggle, today, entire Northeast is moving forward on the path of development and Assam is playing a key role in this. Shri Modi noted that after historical Bodo accord, recent elections of Bodoland territorial council has written a new chapter of development and trust in the region. “This day bears testimony to a significant change in the fortune and future of Assam as Assam is getting the gift of two new medical colleges in Biswanath and Charaideo and foundation of modern infrastructure is being laid through Asom Mala”, said the Prime Minister.

Recalling the poor state of the medical infrastructure in the state in the past, the Prime Minister said that Assam had only 6 medical colleges in the period from independence to 2016, whereas work on 6 new medical colleges has been initiated in last 5 years only. Biswanath and Charaideo colleges will cater to north and upper Assam. Similarly, in the backdrop of just 725 medical seats in the state, 1600 new doctors will come out every year once these new medical colleges get operational. This will significantly improve medical facilities in far-flung areas of the state. The Prime Minister also informed that work on Guwahati AIIMS is progressing at rapid pace and first batch has started in the institute. The work on the AIIMS will be over in next one and half-two years. Referring to historical apathy towards Assam’s problem, The Prime Minister asserted that the current Government is working for the people of Assam with full dedication.

The Prime Minister further outlined the efforts to meet the medical needs of the people of Assam. He said about 1.25 crore people in Assam are being benefitted from Ayushman Bharat Scheme as more than 350 hospitals have enrolled in the scheme. About 1.50 lakh poor people in Assam received free treatment under Ayushman Bharat. About 55 lakh people in the state have availed primary health treatment in the Health and Wellness Centers that have been established in the state. Janaushadhi Kendras , Atat Amrit Yojna and Prime Minister dialysis programme are bringing positive change in the lives of the common man, said the Prime Minister.

Shri Modi noted the centrality of tea gardens in the growth of Assam. He informed that the crores of rupees were transferred to the accounts of 7.5 lakh workers of tea gardens under Dhan Puruskar Mela Scheme yesterday. Pregnant women are being helped by a special scheme. Special medical units are sent to the gardens to take care of the workers. Free medicines are also provided. This year’s Budget has announced 1000 crore rupee scheme for the welfare of the Tea workers.

The Prime Minister also informed about the conspiracy to malign the image of Indian tea. He said that documents have come to light where some foreign based forces are planning to attack the identification of tea with India. From the land of Assam, the Prime Minister declared that these conspiracies will not be allowed to succeed and people will demand answers from these attackers and those who support them. “Our tea workers will win this fight. These attacks on Indian tea, do not have the strength to face the hard work of our tea garden workers”, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that modern roads and infrastructure has a major role in increasing Assam’s capabilities. Keeping this in mind, ‘Asom Mala’ has been started in line with ‘Bharat Mala Project”. Shri Modi said that during last few years thousands of kilometer long roads and many bridges have been constructed in the state. He expressed hope that Asom Mala project will fulfil the dreams of the state to have a network of broad roads and connectivity for all villages and modern cities. “These works will gain new momentum in coming days as unprecedented emphasis has been place on infrastructure in this Budget for rapid growth and progress”, said the Prime Minister.