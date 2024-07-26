₹8,803.14 Crores Invested in Electronics Manufacturing Scheme, Producing ₹18,083.55 Crores

Following are the programs focused on development of components ecosystem:

The Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS) was notified on 01.04.2020 and was open to receive applications upto 31.03.2024. The scheme provides a financial incentive of 25% on capital expenditure for electronic components, e-waste recycling, mechanics, micro/nano-electronic components, solar photovoltaic (SPV) polysilicon, SPV wafers and solar cells, specialized sub-assemblies and capital goods for manufacture of aforesaid goods. As of 30.06.2024, incremental investment of ₹ 8,803.14 crores had been made under the SPECS scheme. This has led to production of ₹ 18,083.55 crores till 30th June,2024 Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Large Scale Electronics: To boost domestic manufacturing and attract investment in mobile phones value chain including electronic components and semiconductor packaging, Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing was notified on 01.04.2020. The scheme extends an incentive of 3% to 6% on incremental sales (over base year) of goods manufactured in India and covered under target segments viz. Mobile Phones and Specified Electronic Components, to eligible companies, for a period of 5 years. Till 30th June, 2024, incremental investment of ₹ 8,390 Crores had been made under the PLI scheme. This has led to production of ₹ 5,14,960 Crores till 30th June, 2024.

Rationalization of tariff structure is an ongoing process.