₹2.57 Crore Sanctioned by Odisha Government for Kartika Brata Festivities in Puri

The Odisha government has approved Rs 2.57 crore for the Kartika Brata celebration in Puri, as announced by Odia Language, Literature & Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj. With hundreds of Habishyalis expected to gather in Puri for the observance, the funds will be used to provide necessary facilities and support.

The government plans to enhance arrangements at various Habishyalis centers in Puri, ensuring devotees can have darshan of Lord Jagannath, receive Mahaprasad, and participate in Bhajan and Kirtan. Additionally, preparations are underway to manage traffic, sanitation, water supply, and electricity to accommodate the influx of devotees during Kartika, which begins on October 18.