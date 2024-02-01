₹1,72,129 crore gross GST revenue collected during January 2024; records 10.4% Year-on-Year growth

New Delhi,1st February: The gross GST revenue collected in the month of January, 2024 (till 05:00 PM of 31.01.2024) is ₹1,72,129 crore, which shows a 10.4% Year-o-Year (Y-oY) growth over the revenue of ₹155,922 crore collected in January 2023 (till 05:00 PM on 31.01.2023).

Notably, this is the second highest monthly collection ever and marks the third month in this financial year with collection of ₹1.70 lakh crore or more. The government has settled ₹43,552 crore to CGST and ₹37,257 crore to SGST from the IGST collection.

During the April 2023-January 2024 period, cumulative gross GST collection witnessed 11.6% y-o-y growth (till 05:00 PM of 31.01.2024), reaching ₹16.69 lakh crore, as against ₹14.96 lakh crore collected in the same period of the previous year (April 2022-Jannuary 2023).

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The data is as of 05:00 PM today (i.e. 31.01.2024). Final collection for the month would be higher.

Chart: Trends in GST Collection