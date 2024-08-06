National

₹1,685.65 Crore Released to LWE-Affected States Under Security Related Expenditure Scheme Over 5 Years



Reimbursement under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme is recurring and continuous in nature.  In last 05 years Rs. 1685.65 crore have been released to the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected states.

   The reimbursement, under the SRE scheme, to the LWE affected states, including Telangana, has been made as per scheme guidelines, Audit Reports, approved Annual Work Plans and other applicable rules.

  The funds released to the LWE affected states including Telangana in last 04 years under the SRE Scheme are as under:

STATE Amount Rs. in crore
2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24
ANDHRA PRADESH 8.95 10.39 14.23 9.64
BIHAR 14.23 11.71 14.15 13.11
CHHATTISGARH 140.62 136.82 133.35 176.89
JHARKHAND 77.12 84.45 60.95 102.24
MADHYA PRADESH 0.83 5.08 4.97 6.96
MAHARASHTRA 32.25 10.00 15.15 37.00
ODISHA 14.10 38.48 49.40 42.80
TELANGANA 9.44 5.60 11.17 4.66
UTTAR PRADESH 3.22 0.73 1.51 0.00
WEST BENGAL 3.73 3.69 2.07 6.52
KERALA 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.18
TOTAL 304.49 306.95 306.95 400.00
