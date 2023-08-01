National

₹1,65,105 crore gross GST revenue collected for July 2023; records 11% Year-on-Year growth

By Odisha Diary bureau

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of July, 2023 is ₹1,65,105 crore of which CGST is ₹29,773 crore, SGST is ₹37,623 crore, IGST is ₹85,930 crore (including ₹ 41,239 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹11,779 crore (including ₹ 840 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹39,785 crore to CGST and ₹33,188 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of July 2023 after regular settlement is ₹69,558 crore for CGST and ₹70,811 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of July 2023 are 11% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 15% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. It is for the fifth time, the gross GST collection has crossed Rs. 1.60 lakh crore mark.  

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table-1 shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of July 2023 as compared to July 2022 and table-2 shows the SGST and SGST portion of the IGST received/settled to the States/UTs in July’2023.

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during July 2023[1] (Rs. in crore)

State/UT

July’22

July’23

Growth(%)

Jammu and Kashmir

431

549

27

Himachal Pradesh

746

917

23

Punjab

1733

2000

15

Chandigarh

176

217

23

Uttarakhand

1390

1607

16

Haryana

6791

7953

17

Delhi

4327

5405

25

Rajasthan

3671

3988

9

Uttar Pradesh

7074

8802

24

Bihar

1264

1488

18

Sikkim

249

314

26

Arunachal Pradesh

65

74

13

Nagaland

42

43

3

Manipur

45

42

-7

Mizoram

27

39

47

Tripura

63

78

23

Meghalaya

138

175

27

Assam

1040

1183

14

West Bengal

4441

5128

15

Jharkhand

2514

2859

14

Odisha

3652

4245

16

Chhattisgarh

2695

2805

4

Madhya Pradesh

2966

3325

12

Gujarat

9183

9787

7

Daman and Diu

313

354

13

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Maharashtra

22129

26064

18

Karnataka

9795

11505

17

Goa

433

528

22

Lakshadweep

2

2

45

Kerala

2161

2381

10

Tamil Nadu

8449

10022

19

Puducherry

198

216

9

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

23

31

32

Telangana

4547

4849

7

Andhra Pradesh

3409

3593

5

Ladakh

20

23

13

Other Territory

216

226

4

Center Jurisdiction

162

209

29

Grand Total

106580

123026

15

[1] Does not include GST on import of goods

Amount of SGST & SGST portion of IGST settled to States/UTs in July’2023 (Rs. in crore)

State/UT

SGST collection

SGST portion of IGST

Total

Jammu and Kashmir

234

429

663

Himachal Pradesh

233

285

518

Punjab

727

1138

1865

Chandigarh

57

133

190

Uttarakhand

415

210

625

Haryana

1610

1256

2866

Delhi

1221

1606

2827

Rajasthan

1380

1819

3199

Uttar Pradesh

2751

3426

6176

Bihar

718

1469

2187

Sikkim

30

53

83

Arunachal Pradesh

37

113

150

Nagaland

18

70

88

Manipur

23

58

80

Mizoram

22

57

79

Tripura

40

86

125

Meghalaya

50

99

149

Assam

451

696

1146

West Bengal

1953

1531

3483

Jharkhand

721

330

1051

Odisha

1300

416

1716

Chhattisgarh

627

382

1009

Madhya Pradesh

1045

1581

2626

Gujarat

3293

1917

5210

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

56

29

85

Maharashtra

7958

4167

12124

Karnataka

3181

2650

5831

Goa

173

146

320

Lakshadweep

2

13

14

Kerala

1093

1441

2534

Tamil Nadu

3300

2119

5419

Puducherry

41

57

99

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

11

25

37

Telangana

1623

1722

3345

Andhra Pradesh

1199

1556

2755

Ladakh

11

47

58

Other Territory

19

55

75

Grand Total

37623

33188

70811
