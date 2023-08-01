₹1,65,105 crore gross GST revenue collected for July 2023; records 11% Year-on-Year growth

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of July, 2023 is ₹1,65,105 crore of which CGST is ₹29,773 crore, SGST is ₹37,623 crore, IGST is ₹85,930 crore (including ₹ 41,239 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹11,779 crore (including ₹ 840 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹39,785 crore to CGST and ₹33,188 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of July 2023 after regular settlement is ₹69,558 crore for CGST and ₹70,811 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of July 2023 are 11% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 15% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. It is for the fifth time, the gross GST collection has crossed Rs. 1.60 lakh crore mark.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table-1 shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of July 2023 as compared to July 2022 and table-2 shows the SGST and SGST portion of the IGST received/settled to the States/UTs in July’2023.

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during July 2023[1] (Rs. in crore)

State/UT July’22 July’23 Growth(%) Jammu and Kashmir 431 549 27 Himachal Pradesh 746 917 23 Punjab 1733 2000 15 Chandigarh 176 217 23 Uttarakhand 1390 1607 16 Haryana 6791 7953 17 Delhi 4327 5405 25 Rajasthan 3671 3988 9 Uttar Pradesh 7074 8802 24 Bihar 1264 1488 18 Sikkim 249 314 26 Arunachal Pradesh 65 74 13 Nagaland 42 43 3 Manipur 45 42 -7 Mizoram 27 39 47 Tripura 63 78 23 Meghalaya 138 175 27 Assam 1040 1183 14 West Bengal 4441 5128 15 Jharkhand 2514 2859 14 Odisha 3652 4245 16 Chhattisgarh 2695 2805 4 Madhya Pradesh 2966 3325 12 Gujarat 9183 9787 7 Daman and Diu 313 354 13 Dadra and Nagar Haveli Maharashtra 22129 26064 18 Karnataka 9795 11505 17 Goa 433 528 22 Lakshadweep 2 2 45 Kerala 2161 2381 10 Tamil Nadu 8449 10022 19 Puducherry 198 216 9 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 23 31 32 Telangana 4547 4849 7 Andhra Pradesh 3409 3593 5 Ladakh 20 23 13 Other Territory 216 226 4 Center Jurisdiction 162 209 29 Grand Total 106580 123026 15

[1] Does not include GST on import of goods

Amount of SGST & SGST portion of IGST settled to States/UTs in July’2023 (Rs. in crore)