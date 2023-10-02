₹1,62,712 crore gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2023

The Gross GST revenue collected in the month of September is 1 lakh 62 thousand 712 crore rupees. Out of this, CGST is 29 thousand 818 crore rupees, SGST is 37 thousand 657 crore rupees, IGST is 83 thousand 623 crore and cess is 11 thousand 613 crores. The government has settled 33 thousand 736 crores to CGST and 27,578 crores to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and States in September after the regular settlement is 63 thousand 555 crores for CGST and 65 thousand 235 crores for SGST.

The revenues for September are 10 percent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions are 14 percent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. It is for the fourth time that the gross GST collection has crossed 1.60 lakh crore mark in 2023-24.