₹1,61,497 crore gross GST revenue collected for June 2023; records 12% Year-on-Year growth

New Delhi: The gross GST revenue collected in the month of June, 2023 is ₹1,61,497 crore of which CGST is ₹31,013 crore, SGST is ₹38,292 crore, IGST is ₹80,292 crore (including ₹ 39,035 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹11,900 crore (including ₹ 1,028 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹36,224 crore to CGST and ₹30269 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of June 2023 after regular settlement is ₹67,237 crore for CGST and ₹68,561 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of June 2023 are 12% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 18% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

It is for the fourth time, the gross GST collection has crossed Rs. 1.60 lakh crore mark. The average monthly gross GST collection for the first quarter of the FY 2021-22, FY 22-23 & FY 23-24 are Rs. 1.10 lakh crore, Rs. 1.51 lakh crore and Rs. 1.69 lakh crore respectively.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table-1 shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of June 2023 as compared to June 2022 and table-2 shows the SGST portion of the IGST received/settled to the States/UTs in June’2023.

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during June 2023[1]

State/UT June’22 June’23 Growth(%) Jammu and Kashmir 371.83 588.68 58% Himachal Pradesh 693.14 840.61 21% Punjab 1,682.50 1,965.93 17% Chandigarh 169.7 227.06 34% Uttarakhand 1,280.92 1,522.55 19% Haryana 6,713.89 7,988.18 19% Delhi 4,313.36 4,744.11 10% Rajasthan 3,385.95 3,892.01 15% Uttar Pradesh 6,834.51 8,104.15 19% Bihar 1,232.06 1,437.06 17% Sikkim 256.37 287.51 12% Arunachal Pradesh 58.53 90.62 55% Nagaland 33.58 79.2 136% Manipur 38.79 60.37 56% Mizoram 25.85 55.38 114% Tripura 62.99 75.15 19% Meghalaya 152.59 194.14 27% Assam 972.07 1,213.05 25% West Bengal 4,331.41 5,053.87 17% Jharkhand 2,315.14 2,830.21 22% Odisha 3,965.28 4,379.98 10% Chhattisgarh 2,774.42 3,012.03 9% Madhya Pradesh 2,837.35 3,385.21 19% Gujarat 9,206.57 10,119.71 10% Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 349.70 339.31 -3% Maharashtra 22,341.40 26,098.78 17% Karnataka 8,844.88 11,193.20 27% Goa 428.63 480.43 12% Lakshadweep 0.64 21.86 3316% Kerala 2,160.89 2,725.08 26% Tamil Nadu 8,027.25 9,600.63 20% Puducherry 182.46 210.38 15% Andaman and Nicobar Islands 22.36 35.98 61% Telangana 3,901.45 4,681.39 20% Andhra Pradesh 2,986.52 3,477.42 16% Ladakh 13.22 14.57 10% Other Territory 205.3 227.42 11% Center Jurisdiction 143.42 179.62 25% Grand Total 103317.18 121433.52 18%

Amount of SGST portion of IGST settled to States/UTs in June’2023