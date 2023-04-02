₹1,60,122 crore gross GST revenue collected for March 2023

New Delhi: The gross GST revenue collected in the month of March 2023 is ₹1,60,122 crore of which CGST is ₹29,546 crore, SGST is ₹37,314 crore, IGST is ₹82,907 crore (including ₹42,503 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹10,355 crore (including ₹960 crore collected on import of goods). It is for the fourth time, in the current financial year that the gross GST collection has crossed ₹1.5 lakh crore mark registering second highest collection since implementation of GST. This month witnessed the highest IGST collection ever.
The government has settled ₹33,408 crore to CGST and ₹28,187 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of March 2023 after IGST settlement is ₹62,954 crore for CGST and ₹65,501 crore for the SGST.
The revenues for the month of March 2023 are 13% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 8% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 14% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. The return filing during March 2023 has been highest ever. 93.2% of statement of invoices (in GSTR-1) and 91.4% of returns (in GSTR-3B) of February were filed till March 2023 as compared to 83.1% and 84.7%, respectively same month last year.
The total gross collection for 2022-23 stands at ₹18.10 lakh crore and the average gross monthly collection for the full year is ₹1.51 lakh crore. The gross revenues in 2022-23 were 22% higher than that last year. The average monthly gross GST collection for the last quarter of the FY 2022-23 has been ₹1.55 lakh crore against the average monthly collection of ₹1.51 lakh crore, ₹1.46 lakh crore and ₹1.49 lakh crore in the first, second and third quarters respectively.
The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of March 2023 as compared to March 2022.
State-wise growth of GST Revenues during March 2023[1]
(₹ crore)
|State
|Mar-22
|Mar-23
|Growth (%)
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|368
|477
|29.42
|2
|Himachal Pradesh
|684
|739
|8.11
|3
|Punjab
|1,572
|1,735
|10.37
|4
|Chandigarh
|184
|202
|10.09
|5
|Uttarakhand
|1,255
|1,523
|21.34
|6
|Haryana
|6,654
|7,780
|16.93
|7
|Delhi
|4,112
|4,840
|17.72
|8
|Rajasthan
|3,587
|4,154
|15.80
|9
|Uttar Pradesh
|6,620
|7,613
|15.01
|10
|Bihar
|1,348
|1,744
|29.40
|11
|Sikkim
|230
|262
|14.11
|12
|Arunachal Pradesh
|105
|144
|37.56
|13
|Nagaland
|43
|58
|35.07
|14
|Manipur
|60
|65
|9.37
|15
|Mizoram
|37
|70
|91.16
|16
|Tripura
|82
|90
|10.21
|17
|Meghalaya
|181
|202
|11.51
|18
|Assam
|1,115
|1,280
|14.87
|19
|West Bengal
|4,472
|5,092
|13.88
|20
|Jharkhand
|2,550
|3,083
|20.92
|21
|Odisha
|4,125
|4,749
|15.14
|22
|Chhattisgarh
|2,720
|3,017
|10.90
|23
|Madhya Pradesh
|2,935
|3,346
|14.01
|24
|Gujarat
|9,158
|9,919
|8.31
|25
|Daman and Diu
|26
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|284
|309
|8.99
|27
|Maharashtra
|20,305
|22,695
|11.77
|29
|Karnataka
|8,750
|10,360
|18.40
|30
|Goa
|386
|515
|33.33
|31
|Lakshadweep
|2
|3
|30.14
|32
|Kerala
|2,089
|2,354
|12.67
|33
|Tamil Nadu
|8,023
|9,245
|15.24
|34
|Puducherry
|163
|204
|24.78
|35
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|27
|37
|38.88
|36
|Telangana
|4,242
|4,804
|13.25
|37
|Andhra Pradesh
|3,174
|3,532
|11.26
|38
|Ladakh
|23
|23
|-3.66
|97
|Other Territory
|149
|249
|66.48
|99
|Center Jurisdiction
|170
|142
|-16.31
|Grand Total
|1,01,983
|1,16,659
|14.39
[1]Does not include GST on import of goods