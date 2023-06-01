NationalTop News

₹1,57,090 crore gross GST revenue collected for May 2023; clocks 12% Year-on-Year growth

By Odisha Diary bureau

The gross Good & Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in the month of May, 2023 is ₹1,57,090 crore of which CGST is ₹28,411 crore, SGST is ₹35,828 crore, IGST is ₹81,363 crore (including ₹41,772 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹11,489 crore (including ₹1,057 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹35,369 crore to CGST and ₹29,769 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of May 2023 after regular settlement is ₹63,780 crore for CGST and ₹65,597 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of May 2023 are 12% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenue from import of goods was 12% higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 11% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of May 2023 as compared to May 2022.

 

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during May 2023[1]

State/UT

May-22

May-23

Growth(%)

Jammu and Kashmir

372

422

14

Himachal Pradesh

741

828

12

Punjab

1833

1744

-5

Chandigarh

167

259

55

Uttarakhand

1309

1431

9

Haryana

6663

7250

9

Delhi

4113

5147

25

Rajasthan

3789

3924

4

Uttar Pradesh

6670

7468

12

Bihar

1178

1366

16

Sikkim

279

334

20

Arunachal Pradesh

82

120

47

Nagaland

49

52

6

Manipur

47

39

-17

Mizoram

25

38

52

Tripura

65

75

14

Meghalaya

174

214

23

Assam

1062

1217

15

West Bengal

4896

5162

5

Jharkhand

2468

2584

5

Odisha

3956

4398

11

Chattisgarh

2627

2525

-4

Madhya Pradesh

2746

3381

23

Gujarat

9321

9800

5

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

300

324

8

Maharashtra

20313

23536

16

Karnataka

9232

10317

12

Goa

461

523

13

Lakshadweep

1

2

210

Kerala

2064

2297

11

Tamil Nadu

7910

8953

13

Puducherry

181

202

12

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

24

31

27

Telangana

3982

4507

13

Andhra Pradesh

3047

3373

11

Ladakh

12

26

113

Other Territory

185

201

9

Center Jurisdiction

140

187

34

Grand Total

102485

114261

11

 

