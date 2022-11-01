₹1,51,718 crore gross GST revenue collected for October 2022

New Delhi : The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October 2022 is ₹ 1,51,718 crore of which CGST is ₹ 26,039 crore, SGST is ₹ 33,396 crore, IGST is ₹ 81,778 crore (including ₹ 37,297 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹ 10,505 crore (including ₹ 825 crore collected on import of goods), which is second highest till date.
The government has settled ₹ 37,626 crore to CGST and ₹ 32,883 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. In addition, Centre has also settled Rs 22,000 crore on adhoc basis in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and States. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular as well as adhoc settlements in the month of October 2022 is ₹74,665 crore for CGST and ₹ 77,279 crore for the SGST.
The revenue for October 2022 is second highest monthly collection, next only to the collection in April 2022 and it is for the second time the gross GST collection has crossed Rs. 1.50 lakh crore mark. October also saw the second highest collection from domestic transactions, next only to April 2022. This is the ninth month and for eight months in a row now, that the monthly GST revenues have been more than the ₹ 1.4 lakh crore mark. During the month of September 2022, 8.3 crore e-way bills were generated, which was significantly higher than 7.7 crore e-way bills generated in August 2022.
The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of October 2022 as compared to October 2021.
https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image001RUWB.png
State-wise growth of GST Revenues during October 2022
State
Oct-21
Oct-22
Growth
Jammu and Kashmir
648
425
-34%
Himachal Pradesh
689
784
14%
Punjab
1,595
1,760
10%
Chandigarh
158
203
28%
Uttarakhand
1,259
1,613
28%
Haryana
5,606
7,662
37%
Delhi
4,045
4,670
15%
Rajasthan
3,423
3,761
10%
Uttar Pradesh
6,775
7,839
16%
Bihar
1,351
1,344
-1%
Sikkim
257
265
3%
Arunachal Pradesh
47
65
39%
Nagaland
38
43
13%
Manipur
64
50
-23%
Mizoram
32
24
-23%
Tripura
67
76
14%
Meghalaya
140
164
17%
Assam
1,425
1,244
-13%
West Bengal
4,259
5,367
26%
Jharkhand
2,370
2,500
5%
Odisha
3,593
3,769
5%
Chhattisgarh
2,392
2,328
-3%
Madhya Pradesh
2,666
2,920
10%
Gujarat
8,497
9,469
11%
Daman and Diu
0
0
20%
Dadra and Nagar Haveli
269
279
4%
Maharashtra
19,355
23,037
19%
Karnataka
8,259
10,996
33%
Goa
317
420
32%
Lakshadweep
2
2
14%
Kerala
1,932
2,485
29%
Tamil Nadu
7,642
9,540
25%
Puducherry
152
204
34%
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
26
23
-10%
Telangana
3,854
4,284
11%
Andhra Pradesh
2,879
3,579
24%
Ladakh
19
33
74%
Other Territory
137
227
66%
Center Jurisdiction
189
140
-26%
Grand Total
96,430
1,13,596
18%