₹1,51,718 crore gross GST revenue collected for October 2022

New Delhi : The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October 2022 is ₹ 1,51,718 crore of which CGST is ₹ 26,039 crore, SGST is ₹ 33,396 crore, IGST is ₹ 81,778 crore (including ₹ 37,297 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹ 10,505 crore (including ₹ 825 crore collected on import of goods), which is second highest till date.

The government has settled ₹ 37,626 crore to CGST and ₹ 32,883 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. In addition, Centre has also settled Rs 22,000 crore on adhoc basis in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and States. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular as well as adhoc settlements in the month of October 2022 is ₹74,665 crore for CGST and ₹ 77,279 crore for the SGST.

The revenue for October 2022 is second highest monthly collection, next only to the collection in April 2022 and it is for the second time the gross GST collection has crossed Rs. 1.50 lakh crore mark. October also saw the second highest collection from domestic transactions, next only to April 2022. This is the ninth month and for eight months in a row now, that the monthly GST revenues have been more than the ₹ 1.4 lakh crore mark. During the month of September 2022, 8.3 crore e-way bills were generated, which was significantly higher than 7.7 crore e-way bills generated in August 2022.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of October 2022 as compared to October 2021.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image001RUWB.png

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during October 2022

State

Oct-21

Oct-22

Growth

Jammu and Kashmir

648

425

-34%

Himachal Pradesh

689

784

14%

Punjab

1,595

1,760

10%

Chandigarh

158

203

28%

Uttarakhand

1,259

1,613

28%

Haryana

5,606

7,662

37%

Delhi

4,045

4,670

15%

Rajasthan

3,423

3,761

10%

Uttar Pradesh

6,775

7,839

16%

Bihar

1,351

1,344

-1%

Sikkim

257

265

3%

Arunachal Pradesh

47

65

39%

Nagaland

38

43

13%

Manipur

64

50

-23%

Mizoram

32

24

-23%

Tripura

67

76

14%

Meghalaya

140

164

17%

Assam

1,425

1,244

-13%

West Bengal

4,259

5,367

26%

Jharkhand

2,370

2,500

5%

Odisha

3,593

3,769

5%

Chhattisgarh

2,392

2,328

-3%

Madhya Pradesh

2,666

2,920

10%

Gujarat

8,497

9,469

11%

Daman and Diu

0

0

20%

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

269

279

4%

Maharashtra

19,355

23,037

19%

Karnataka

8,259

10,996

33%

Goa

317

420

32%

Lakshadweep

2

2

14%

Kerala

1,932

2,485

29%

Tamil Nadu

7,642

9,540

25%

Puducherry

152

204

34%

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

26

23

-10%

Telangana

3,854

4,284

11%

Andhra Pradesh

2,879

3,579

24%

Ladakh

19

33

74%

Other Territory

137

227

66%

Center Jurisdiction

189

140

-26%

Grand Total

96,430

1,13,596

18%