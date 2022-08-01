National

₹1,48,995 crore gross GST revenue collected in the month of July 2022

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The gross GST revenue collected in the month of July 2022 is
₹1,48,995 crore of which CGST is ₹ 25,751 crore, SGST is ₹ 32,807 crore, IGST is
₹ 79,518 crore (including ₹ 41,420 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is
₹ 10,920 crore (including ₹ 995 crore collected on import of goods). This is second highest revenue since introduction of GST.

The government has settled ₹ 32,365 crore to CGST and ₹ 26,774 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of July 2022 after regular settlement is ₹ 58,116 crore for CGST and ₹ 59,581 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of July 2022 are 28% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year of ₹ 1,16,393 crore. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 48% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 22% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

For five months in a row now, the monthly GST revenues have been more than ₹ 1.4 lakh core, showing a steady increase every month. The growth in GST revenue till July 2022 over the same period last year is 35% and displays a very high buoyancy. This is a clear impact of various measures taken by the Council in the past to ensure better compliance. Better reporting coupled with economic recovery has been having positive impact on the GST revenues on a consistent basis. During the month of June 2022, 7.45 crore e-way bills were generated, which was marginally higher than 7.36 crore in May 2022.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of July 2022 as compared to July 2021.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image001ZVUW.png

 

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during July 2022[1]

State Jul-21 Jul-22 Growth
Jammu and Kashmir 432 431 0%
Himachal Pradesh 667 746 12%
Punjab 1,533 1,733 13%
Chandigarh 169 176 4%
Uttarakhand 1,106 1,390 26%
Haryana 5,330 6,791 27%
Delhi 3,815 4,327 13%
Rajasthan 3,129 3,671 17%
Uttar Pradesh 6,011 7,074 18%
Bihar 1,281 1,264 -1%
Sikkim 197 249 26%
Arunachal Pradesh 55 65 18%
Nagaland 28 42 48%
Manipur 37 45 20%
Mizoram 21 27 27%
Tripura 65 63 -3%
Meghalaya 121 138 14%
Assam 882 1,040 18%
West Bengal 3,463 4,441 28%
Jharkhand 2,056 2,514 22%
Odisha 3,615 3,652 1%
Chattisgarh 2,432 2,695 11%
Madhya Pradesh 2,657 2,966 12%
Gujarat 7,629 9,183 20%
Daman and Diu 0 0 -66%
Dadra and Nagar Haveli 227 313 38%
Maharashtra 18,899 22,129 17%
Karnataka 6,737 9,795 45%
Goa 303 433 43%
Lakshadweep 1 2 69%
Kerala 1,675 2,161 29%
Tamil Nadu 6,302 8,449 34%
Puducherry 129 198 54%
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 19 23 26%
Telangana 3,610 4,547 26%
Andhra Pradesh 2,730 3,409 25%
Ladakh 13 20 54%
Other Territory 141 216 54%
Center Jurisdiction 161 162 0%
Grand Total 87,678 1,06,580 22%

 

