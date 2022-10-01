₹1,47,686 crore gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2022

New Delhi : The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2022 is ₹ 1,47,686 crore of which CGST is ₹ 25,271 crore, SGST is ₹ 31,813 crore, IGST is ₹ 80,464crore (including ₹ 41,215 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹ 10,137 crore (including ₹ 856 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹ 31,880 crore to CGST and ₹ 27,403 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of September 2022 is ₹ 57,151 crore for CGST and ₹ 59,216 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of September 2022 are 26% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 39% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 22% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

This is the eighth month and for seventh months in a row now, that the monthly GST revenues have been more than the ₹ 1.4 lakh crore mark. The growth in GST revenue till September 2022 over the same period last year is 27%, continuing to display very high buoyancy. During the month of August 2022, 7.7 crore e-way bills were generated, which was marginally higher than 7.5 crore in July 2022.

This month witnessed the second highest single day collection of Rs. 49,453 crore on 20th September with second highest number of 8.77 lakh challans filed, next only to Rs. 57,846 crore collected on 20th July 2022 through 9.58 lakh challans, which pertained to end of the year returns. This clearly shows that the GST portal maintained by GSTN has fully stabilized and is glitch free. September also saw another milestone getting crossed when more than 1.1 crore e-way bills and e-invoices, combined (72.94 lakh e-invoices and 37.74 lakh e-way bills), were generated without any glitch on the portal run by NIC on 30th September 2022.

The chart below shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of September 2022 as compared to September 2021.

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during September 2022