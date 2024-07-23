₹10 Lakh Higher Education Loan Support for Youth Excluded from Existing Schemes

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman announced a financial support for loans upto ` 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions for helping youth who have not been eligible for any benefit under government schemes and policies. While presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 in Parliament today, the Union Minister said that E-vouchers for this purpose will be given directly to 1 lakh students every year for annual interest subvention of 3 per cent of the loan amount.

The Union Finance Minister further said that the Anusandhan National Research Fund will be operationalized for basic research and prototype development. Further, a mechanism will be set up for spurring private sector-driven research and innovation at commercial scale with a financing pool of ` 1 lakh crore in line with the announcement in the interim budget.