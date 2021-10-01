₹ 1,17,010 crore gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2021

New Delhi : The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2021 is ₹ 1,17,010 crore of which CGST is ₹ 20,578 crore, SGST is ₹ 26,767 crore, IGST is ₹ 60,911 crore (including ₹ 29,555 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is
₹ 8,754 crore (including ₹ 623 crore collected on import of goods).
The government has settled ₹ 28,812 crore to CGST and ₹ 24,140 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of September 2021 is ₹ 49,390 crore for CGST and ₹ 50,907 crore for the SGST.
The revenues for the month of September 2021 are 23% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 30% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 20% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. The revenue for September 2020 was, in itself at a growth of 4% over the revenue of September 2019 of ₹ 91,916 crore.
The average monthly gross GST collection for the second quarter of the current year has been ₹ 1.15 lakh crore, which is 5% higher than the average monthly collection of ₹ 1.10 lakh crore in the first quarter of the year. This clearly indicates that the economy is recovering at a fast pace. Coupled with economic growth, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have also been contributing to the enhanced GST collections. It is expected that the positive trend in the revenues will continue and the second half of the year will post higher revenues
Centre had also released GST compensation of Rs. 22,000 crore to States to meet their GST revenue gap.
The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of September 2021 as compared to September 2020.
State-wise growth of GST Revenues during September 2021[1]
Sep-20
Sep-21
Growth
Jammu and Kashmir
368
377
3%
Himachal Pradesh
653
680
4%
Punjab
1,194
1,402
17%
Chandigarh
141
152
8%
Uttarakhand
1,065
1,131
6%
Haryana
4,712
5,577
18%
Delhi
3,146
3,605
15%
Rajasthan
2,647
2,959
12%
Uttar Pradesh
5,075
5,692
12%
Bihar
996
876
-12%
Sikkim
106
260
144%
Arunachal Pradesh
35
55
56%
Nagaland
29
30
3%
Manipur
34
33
-2%
Mizoram
17
20
16%
Tripura
50
50
0%
Meghalaya
100
120
20%
Assam
912
968
6%
West Bengal
3,393
3,778
11%
Jharkhand
1,656
2,198
33%
Odisha
2,384
3,326
40%
Chhattisgarh
1,841
2,233
21%
Madhya Pradesh
2,176
2,329
7%
Gujarat
6,090
7,780
28%
Daman and Diu
15
0
-99%
Dadra and Nagar Haveli
225
304
35%
Maharashtra
13,546
16,584
22%
Karnataka
6,050
7,783
29%
Goa
240
319
33%
Lakshadweep
1
0
-51%
Kerala
1,552
1,764
14%
Tamil Nadu
6,454
7,842
21%
Puducherry
148
160
8%
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
19
20
3%
Telangana
2,796
3,494
25%
Andhra Pradesh
2,141
2,595
21%
Ladakh
9
15
61%
Other Territory
110
132
20%
Centre Jurisdiction
121
191
58%
Grand Total
72,250
86,832
20%