₹ 1,17,010 crore gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2021

New Delhi : The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2021 is ₹ 1,17,010 crore of which CGST is ₹ 20,578 crore, SGST is ₹ 26,767 crore, IGST is ₹ 60,911 crore (including ₹ 29,555 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is

₹ 8,754 crore (including ₹ 623 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled ₹ 28,812 crore to CGST and ₹ 24,140 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of September 2021 is ₹ 49,390 crore for CGST and ₹ 50,907 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of September 2021 are 23% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 30% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 20% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. The revenue for September 2020 was, in itself at a growth of 4% over the revenue of September 2019 of ₹ 91,916 crore.

The average monthly gross GST collection for the second quarter of the current year has been ₹ 1.15 lakh crore, which is 5% higher than the average monthly collection of ₹ 1.10 lakh crore in the first quarter of the year. This clearly indicates that the economy is recovering at a fast pace. Coupled with economic growth, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have also been contributing to the enhanced GST collections. It is expected that the positive trend in the revenues will continue and the second half of the year will post higher revenues

Centre had also released GST compensation of Rs. 22,000 crore to States to meet their GST revenue gap.

The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of September 2021 as compared to September 2020.

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during September 2021[1]

Sep-20

Sep-21

Growth

Jammu and Kashmir

368

377

3%

Himachal Pradesh

653

680

4%

Punjab

1,194

1,402

17%

Chandigarh

141

152

8%

Uttarakhand

1,065

1,131

6%

Haryana

4,712

5,577

18%

Delhi

3,146

3,605

15%

Rajasthan

2,647

2,959

12%

Uttar Pradesh

5,075

5,692

12%

Bihar

996

876

-12%

Sikkim

106

260

144%

Arunachal Pradesh

35

55

56%

Nagaland

29

30

3%

Manipur

34

33

-2%

Mizoram

17

20

16%

Tripura

50

50

0%

Meghalaya

100

120

20%

Assam

912

968

6%

West Bengal

3,393

3,778

11%

Jharkhand

1,656

2,198

33%

Odisha

2,384

3,326

40%

Chhattisgarh

1,841

2,233

21%

Madhya Pradesh

2,176

2,329

7%

Gujarat

6,090

7,780

28%

Daman and Diu

15

0

-99%

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

225

304

35%

Maharashtra

13,546

16,584

22%

Karnataka

6,050

7,783

29%

Goa

240

319

33%

Lakshadweep

1

0

-51%

Kerala

1,552

1,764

14%

Tamil Nadu

6,454

7,842

21%

Puducherry

148

160

8%

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

19

20

3%

Telangana

2,796

3,494

25%

Andhra Pradesh

2,141

2,595

21%

Ladakh

9

15

61%

Other Territory

110

132

20%

Centre Jurisdiction

121

191

58%

Grand Total

72,250

86,832

20%