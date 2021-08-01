₹ 1,16,393 crore gross GST revenue collected in July

New Delhi : The gross GST revenue collected in the month of July 2021 is ₹ 1,16,393 crore of which CGST is ₹ 22,197 crore, SGST is ₹ 28,541 crore, IGST is ₹ 57,864 crore (including ₹ 27,900 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹ 7,790 crore (including ₹ 815 crore collected on import of goods).The above figure includes GST collection received from GSTR-3B returns filed between 1st July 2021 to 31st July2021 as well as IGST and cess collected from imports for the same period.

The GST collection for the returns filed between 1st July to 5th July2021 of ₹ 4,937 crore had also been included in the GST collectionin the press note for the month of June2021since taxpayers were given various relief measures in the form of waiver/reduction in interest on delayed return filing for 15 days for the return filing month June21 for the taxpayers with the aggregate turnover uptoRs. 5 crore in the wake of covid pandemic second wave.

The government has settled ₹ 28,087 crore to CGST and ₹ 24100 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlement in the month of July’ 2021 is ₹ 50284 crore for CGST and ₹ 52641 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of July 2021 are 33% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 36% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 32% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

GST collection, after posting above Rs. 1 lakh crore mark for eight months in a row, dropped below Rs. 1 lakh crore in June 2021 as the collections during the month of June 2021 predominantly related to the month of May 2021 and during May2021, most of the States/UTs were under either complete or partial lock down due to COVID. With the easing out of COVID restrictions, GST collection for July2021 has again crossed₹1 lakh crore, which clearly indicates that the economy is recovering at a fastpace.The robust GST revenues are likely to continue in the coming months too.

The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month July 2021 as compared to July 2020.

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during July2021[1]

Sr No State Jul-20 Jul-21 Growth 1 Jammu and Kashmir 298 432 45% 2 Himachal Pradesh 605 667 10% 3 Punjab 1,188 1,533 29% 4 Chandigarh 137 169 23% 5 Uttarakhand 988 1,106 12% 6 Haryana 3,483 5,330 53% 7 Delhi 2,629 3,815 45% 8 Rajasthan 2,797 3,129 12% 9 Uttar Pradesh 5,099 6,011 18% 10 Bihar 1,061 1,281 21% 11 Sikkim 186 197 6% 12 Arunachal Pradesh 33 55 69% 13 Nagaland 25 28 11% 14 Manipur 25 37 48% 15 Mizoram 16 21 31% 16 Tripura 48 65 36% 17 Meghalaya 120 121 1% 18 Assam 723 882 22% 19 West Bengal 3,010 3,463 15% 20 Jharkhand 1,340 2,056 54% 21 Odisha 2,348 3,615 54% 22 Chattisgarh 1,832 2,432 33% 23 Madhya Pradesh 2,289 2,657 16% 24 Gujarat 5,621 7,629 36% 25 Daman and Diu 77 0 -99% 26 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 130 227 74% 27 Maharashtra 12,508 18,899 51% 29 Karnataka 6,014 6,737 12% 30 Goa 257 303 18% 31 Lakshadweep 2 1 -42% 32 Kerala 1,318 1,675 27% 33 Tamil Nadu 4,635 6,302 36% 34 Puducherry 136 129 -6% 35 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 18 19 6% 36 Telangana 2,876 3,610 26% 37 Andhra Pradesh 2,138 2,730 28% 38 Ladakh 7 13 95% 39 Other Territory 97 141 45% 40 Center Jurisdiction 179 161 -10% Grand Total 66,291 87,678 32%